Police neutralise robbery suspect, recover firearm in Nasarawa

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has neutralised a suspected armed robber and recovered a firearm during a patrol operation on the Lafia–Obi Road.

SP Rahman Nansel, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Lafia on Saturday.

Nansel said that the incident occurred at about 7:45 pm, on December 26, when operatives attached to the Jenkwe Division, while on intensive patrol, encountered a five-man armed robbery gang that had blocked the highway.

He explained that the suspects engaged the police operatives in a gun duel upon sighting the patrol team.

“During the exchange of fire, one of the suspects was neutralised, while the others escaped into the bush with suspected gunshot wounds.

“A locally fabricated pistol and one live ammunition were recovered from the neutralised suspect,” he said.

According to him, the corpse of the neutralised suspect has been deposited at the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital.

He added that efforts were ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

The spokesperson said that the operation was in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Shetima Mohammed, to intensify raids on criminal hideouts to ensure a peaceful yuletide.

Nansel said the commissioner commended the gallantry and professionalism of the operatives and urged them to sustain the momentum in tackling criminal activities across the state.

He reassured residents of the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property in Nasarawa State.