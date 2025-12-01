Police rescue Malian, Ivorian trafficking victims in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force said it has rescued about 40 victims of human trafficking, including 33 males and seven females, from a bungalow in Orange Market, Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Shetima-Jauro, revealed this while officially handing over the victims rescued by his personnel to the Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nasarawa State Command, Sekure Ubale, in Lafia, the state capital, on Monday.

The police boss, who stated that the victims, mostly Malian Nationals, were lured to Nigeria with promises of job opportunities in France.

Shetima-Jauro, however, maintained that the victims were allegedly held captive and compelled to contact other potential victims to join them in Nigeria.

According to him, the command’s personnel acted on credible intelligence, swiftly mobilised a team to the scene, and rescued the victims.

His words, “Upon receipt of this information, a team of police detectives was immediately mobilised to the location, where thirty-two (33) males and seven (7) females, all Malian nationals with the exception of one person from Ivory Coast, were rescued from a bungalow at Orange Market, Mararaba, Karu LGA.”

He, however, hinted that the prime suspect, Abdullahi Berter, a Malian National who was at large, had just been apprehended after a manhunt launched to arrest him and other members of the trafficking syndicate.

He, therefore, told journalists that the rescued victims will be handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for thorough investigation and necessary action. He added that the police are working to unravel the full extent of the trafficking operation and bring those responsible to justice to serve as a deterrent to others in the state.

While confirming the receipt of all the victims, State Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Sekure Ubale, explained that his command has also apprehended an additional 20 Malians who will be profiled for repatriation to their various countries.

In the same vein, the command said it has arrested a suspected kidnapper, Abubakar Adamu, and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from him, noting that the suspect, a resident of Adudu District, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, was arrested on November 24, 2025, at Kertyo Village, Obi LGA.

He affirmed that credible intelligence led to the arrest, adding that during interrogation, the suspect led detectives to his hideout, where one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 11 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

“During interrogation, the suspect led detectives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit to his Ruga in Adudu, where a search was conducted and items recovered from him, including one (1) AK-47 rifle, two (2) magazines, eleven (11) rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunition,” he added.

According to him, the suspect is currently under investigation and will face prosecution upon its completion.

While assuring members of the public of the command’s unwavering commitment to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizens across the 13 local government areas of the state, he vowed to pursue traffickers and criminals relentlessly and dismantle their networks.

He then cautioned that Nasarawa State is not a haven for human trafficking and other crimes, stating that justice will be served.