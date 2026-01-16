Police neutralise suspected kidnapper, apprehend nine, rescue victims in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with local hunters, has neutralised one kidnapping suspect and arrested nine others who had been terrorising residents of Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and its environs. The police also rescued seven victims across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, who disclosed this on Friday in Lafia, the state capital, while briefing journalists on the major breakthrough recorded by the command, said two armed robbery suspects were also arrested in connection with a series of operations in the state.

According to him, two kidnapping suspects, Musa Ahmed, a 29-year-old from Nunku village, Akwanga LGA, and Adamu Yusuf, a 28-year-old from Bassa village, Kokona LGA, attempted to bribe the operatives with N200,000, but were rejected by the operatives as exhibit.

The police boss, however, added that the command acted on an intelligence report about the kidnapping of one Shuaibu Umoru, aged 43, in Giza town. Police operatives attached to the Awe Division, in collaboration with hunters, immediately ordered a manhunt for the masked men, and they were arrested after engaging in a gun battle with the suspected kidnappers.

His words, “On January 2, 2026, at about 17:54 hours, police operatives attached to Nasarawa Eggon Division, while on routine patrol, mounted a snap checkpoint along the Nassarawa -Eggon – Madam Station road.

“Based on credible intelligence, the duo of Musa Ahmed 29yrs in Nunku village, Akwanga LGA, and Adamu Yusuf 28yrs of Basa village, Kokona LGA, who were riding on a Daylong motorcycle, were intercepted and arrested.”

He, however, revealed that a preliminary investigation had been conducted, and it was found that the suspects had earlier kidnapped a person in Arusu village in Kokona LGA, where the police engaged masked men, rescued the victim, and the suspects escaped with bullet wounds.

He maintained that the command acted in an intelligent manner and that the command’s Anti-robbery section arrested two notorious armed robbers.

CP Shettima further narrated that the operatives of the command successfully rescued four abducted children following a discreet and intelligence led operations.

CP, however, added that the effort was a proactive policing approach in tackling criminality in the state.

Items recovered from the suspects are firearms, two ammunition, two magazines, one motorcycle and two hundred thousand naira as exhibit.