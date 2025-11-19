Police probe circulation of old video meant to cause religious tension in Kaduna 

THE Police in Kaduna are investigating the circulation of an old video of the arrest of a suspected suicide bomber, allegedly intended to cause religious disharmony and chaos in the state.

According to the Police Command, those promoting such inciting videos on social media will severely be dealt with once identified.

The Spokesperson for the command, DSP Mansir Hassan, stated in a statement that the renewed circulation of an old video depicting the arrest of a suspected suicide bomber, Nathaniel Samuel, is currently trending on social media.

This video, which occurred several years ago, according to him, is resurfacing now with the clear intention of provoking religious tension and destabilising the peace currently being enjoyed in Kaduna State.

Hassan clarified that this video did not reflect any recent incident within the state, and is a recirculation deliberately aimed at misinformation to mislead the public and cause unnecessary fear, panic and division.

The state’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Rabiu Muhammad, emphasised that Kaduna State is one of the most peaceful states in the country, and the issue of farmers-herders’ clash is a thing of the past.

He debunked claims of an ethno-religious crisis in the state as proclaimed by enemies of the state on social media.

“The Command, in collaboration with the state government, has been advocating religious tolerance and cooperation between farmers and herders to prevent violence. This non-kinetic approach in crime prevention has brought solace to the state,” he said.

Hassan further stressed that the Commissioner of Police urged the public to remain calm, exercise restraint, and verify information before sharing content capable of causing disharmony, saying: “Kaduna State has made significant progress in strengthening security and promoting peaceful coexistence and we must all work collectively to protect these gains.

The commissioner of police said that a full-scale investigation had been launched to identify the individuals or groups behind the circulation of this misleading content.

“Anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law and the command remains committed to safeguarding the peace, security, and unity of all residents,” Hassan added.