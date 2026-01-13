Police probe deaths of six family members from suspected generator fumes in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into the deaths of six members of a family found dead in their residence in Ogale, Eleme Local Council of Rivers State.

The incident, described by the police as a case of Sudden and Unnatural Death (SUD), occurred on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at about 3:00 p.m., according to a statement issued by the command.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Iringe-Koko, said the tragedy came to light after Mr Godwin Ogosu of Ogale, Eleme, made a distress call, reporting that his elder brother, his brother’s wife and their children, who had gone to bed the previous night, had not woken up, with the doors to their room still locked from the inside.

She said officers from the Eleme Police Division were immediately mobilised to the scene, where they forced open the locked room and discovered the lifeless bodies of the occupants.

The deceased were identified as Mr Theophilus Obele, 49; his wife, Mrs Eunice Obele, 35; their children — Saka Obele, 18; Peace Obele, 14; and Nyimenka Obele, 7; as well as another male, Mr Abel Nwaka, 25.

Preliminary investigations, the police said, suggest that the victims may have died from inhaling generator fumes. A generator was reportedly found running in the parlour of the house, raising suspicion of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The bodies were evacuated and deposited at the Last Home Mortuary in Ebubu, Eleme, for autopsy, while photographic evidence was taken at the scene. CSP Iringe-Koko said investigations were ongoing to determine the exact cause of death and rule out other possible factors.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Mr Olugbenga Adepoju, described the incident as tragic and ordered a thorough investigation.

He also warned residents about the dangers of improper generator use, advising that generators should be placed in well-ventilated outdoor areas, far away from doors, windows and air vents.

“Generators should never be operated in parlours, garages, sheds or partially enclosed spaces, as this poses a serious risk of carbon monoxide poisoning,” the commissioner warned, urging residents to prioritise their safety and that of their families.