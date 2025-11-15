Police recover arms, stolen vehicle from arrested armed robbery suspects

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested 17 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cult members and other criminal offenders in a series of recent operations across the state.

During the operations, police recovered two locally made firearms, five live cartridges and a stolen white Hijet Shuttle bus with registration number MMA 919 XA. Two other suspects, however, escaped on sighting the approaching officers.

The Command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, who disclosed the development on Friday night, said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He added that the arrests were made over the past few days following intensified security actions.

Okoye, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said: “In furtherance of the unwavering commitment of the Imo State Police Command to stem the tide of criminal activities within and outside the Owerri metropolis, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, deployed robust security strategies, including intelligence-led raids on criminal hideouts and intensified visibility patrols, particularly at night.

“During the week under review, these strategies yielded significant results, leading to the arrest of seventeen suspects for various offences including armed robbery, kidnapping, car snatching, cultism, stealing and receiving stolen property. The suspects are being investigated and will be arraigned thereafter.”

Giving details of one of the major arrests, the Police Public Relations Officer said: “Prominent among the cases recorded was the arrest of suspected armed robbers and car snatchers. On 13/11/2025, at about 0200hrs, operatives of the Owerri Urban Divisional Headquarters, while on routine patrol, acted swiftly on credible intelligence regarding criminal elements operating around Emmanuel College/Wetheral Junction by West End.

“On sighting the patrol team, the suspects attempted to escape but were given a hot chase. Two suspects were successfully apprehended, while two others fled.”

He added that a search conducted on the arrested suspects led to the recovery of the firearms, ammunition and the stolen shuttle bus.

Okoye said the police were also making efforts to arrest the manufacturers of the locally fabricated firearms used by the suspects.

He assured residents across the 27 local government areas of the state of the Command’s commitment to their safety, noting that CP Danjuma has vowed to confront criminal elements and urged members of the public to support security efforts by reporting suspicious activities.

“The Commissioner of Police reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to residents’ safety, warning criminals to desist or face the law.

He urged the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or the Command’s emergency line 08034773600,” he said.