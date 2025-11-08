Police bust kidnappers’ hideouts in Imo

• Recover Suspected Decomposing Body Of Abducted Lawyer

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command have uncovered criminal hideouts in two communities, Okuku and Ndegwu, in the Owerri West Local Council of the state, recovering a decomposing body suspected to be that of a lawyer abducted on October 14.

However, no suspect was arrested, as none was found at the time of the police raid.

In a statement issued about 5.40a.m. on Friday by the command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, the operations were carried out jointly with local vigilantes in the communities on November 5, hinting that they were part of the command’s ongoing fight against kidnapping and criminal activities in the state.

It reads: “The Imo State Police Command has recorded another significant breakthrough in its ongoing fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes across the State.

“On November 5, 2025, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in synergy with local vigilante groups, successfully dislodged kidnappers’ hideouts in Okuku and Ndegwu communities, both in Owerri-West Local Government Area.”

Okoye disclosed that the developments were as a result of an “intelligence -driven operation” coordinated by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa.

“The intelligence-driven operation, coordinated by ACP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, led to the recovery of a decomposed corpse from one of the hideouts located in an abandoned livestock farm deep within the Okuku–Agwa forest. The scene was cordoned off, and the body was carefully evacuated by operatives and taken to the morgue for further forensic examination,” he disclosed.

According to the command’s spokesperson, some samples of the corpse were obtained, informing that they would be taken to a forensic facility to ascertain if it was the body of a lawyer, Jeffery Ucheagwu, abducted October 14.

The statement read: “Samples have been obtained by the Command’s Forensic Unit and will be sent for DNA analysis to determine whether they correspond with that of Barrister Jeffery Ucheagwu ‘m’ of Ihembosi, who was abducted on 14th October, 2025, at Site and Services, Umuguma, Owerri-West LGA.”

Okoye, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), disclosed that the area had been placed on 25 -hour surveillance, to prevent criminals from regrouping.

“Meanwhile, the dislodged hideouts have been placed under 24-hour close surveillance to prevent the criminals from regrouping and to aid further intelligence gathering on their activities, as the Command intensifies efforts to apprehend members of the gang responsible for the abduction of the barrister and ensure his possible rescue if still alive,” he declared.

He informed that the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, had commended the officers who went on the operation for their display of professionalism, urging members of the public to support the efforts of the security operatives by providing them with credible information.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, commended the operatives for their professionalism and gallantry, reaffirming the Command’s unwavering commitment to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring the safety and security of all Imolites.

“He further appealed to members of the public to remain calm, law-abiding, and supportive of the Police through the provision of timely and credible information that could aid ongoing investigations,” Okoye stressed.