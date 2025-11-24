Police smash armed robbery, kidnapping syndicate in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has recorded another major breakthrough in its campaign against violent crime, following the arrest of a notorious armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate that has long terrorised residents along the Asaba–Benin corridor and adjoining communities.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, disclosed that the operation was triggered by a distress call at about 6:30 a.m. on 23 November 2025, reporting a robbery in progress around the Dustbin/Mango Tree axis of the Asaba–Benin Expressway.

Edafe said the Commander of the Eagle Net Special Squad, SP Danyaya Inusa, responded swiftly and mobilised surveillance operatives who teamed up with personnel of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service, led by DSP Abu Joshua.

But what began as a rescue response quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, stated Edafe, who added that the armed gang ambushed the operatives with “sporadic gunfire,” prompting the team to engage with “controlled precision” before overpowering the criminals and forcing them to flee.

“A hot pursuit ensued, leading to the arrest of three suspects — Oghenemaro Martins (25), Tarebi Miracle Ogbada (22), and Okorie James Kalu (19).

“In the course of the chase, the suspects abandoned a black bag that later became a crucial piece of evidence. Inside were an English-made Beretta pistol, a locally fabricated pistol, four live 9mm rounds, an HP laptop, several phones, a PS5 game console, jewellery, and other items linked to earlier robbery victims around the Okpanam–Asaba axis.”

He said the recovery establishes a clear chain of evidence tying the suspects to multiple violent attacks under investigation. All three are currently in custody, while investigators continue to profile their network and possible involvement in kidnappings reported along the expressway.

In a separate operation barely 24 hours later, the Command intensified its clampdown on cult activities, arresting three suspected members of the Aye Confraternity in Sapele and Oghara.

Bright Edafe disclosed that the police acted on credible intelligence. Operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), led by ASP Julius Robinson, conducted coordinated raids at about 5:30 a.m. on 24 November 2025.

The team apprehended Miracle Umukoro (52), Mudiaga Ukavwe (31), and Solomon Oghoro a.k.a. Spartan (30), while the suspects were found with a pump-action gun, six live cartridges, a cutlass, and a Toyota Sienna minivan (registration number LSR 621 JW) allegedly used for surveillance and operational movement.

He hinted that the arrests mark a critical step in disrupting cult activities that have fuelled killings, extortion, and armed clashes in the Sapele–Oghara axis.

According to him, the recovered exhibits have been logged, while investigations are underway to track down additional members and dismantle the syndicate’s operational structure.