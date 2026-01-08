Police smash inter-state crime syndicate, recover weapons in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has recorded another major breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery and the proliferation of illegal firearms, with the arrest of key suspects and the recovery of high-grade weapons across Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Aina Adesola, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing in Asaba, where he reassured residents of the command’s “unwavering commitment” to tackling violent crime and restoring public confidence in security across the state.

He said the success followed sustained, intelligence-driven operations by the CP Special Assignment Team, which acted on credible information about a notorious inter-state kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate terrorising communities in the Niger Delta.

According to him, this was achieved on December 29, 2025, when operatives expanded their investigations to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, leading to the arrest of Abubakar Mohammed.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to his involvement in the criminal network and led detectives to a concealed bush location along Tobia Village, near the Amasoma area of Airport Road in Bayelsa State.

“At the location, police operatives uncovered a cache of arms buried and carefully wrapped in a sack. Items recovered included one AK-47 rifle, 76 rounds of live ammunition and two AK-47 magazines.

“The investigation, however, did not end there. At about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2026, the suspect again guided operatives to another hidden arms dump located within the Uyamuge Forest along the Ughelli–Warri axis of Delta State,” he said.

He added that further searches led to the recovery of one K2 rifle, 49 rounds of live ammunition, three K2 magazines, one pump-action gun and 32 live cartridges.

Police authorities said the suspect remains in custody and is providing further information to aid ongoing investigations aimed at dismantling the entire criminal network.

In a related development, operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team also foiled an illegal arms transaction in Ughelli. Acting on credible intelligence, the police carried out a sting operation at about 7:15 p.m. on January 3, 2026, at Ovieta Street, Ughelli, arresting three suspects allegedly involved in the deal.

Those arrested were Areuro Oke, 38, the alleged buyer of a pump-action gun; Onos Echabor, 47, described as the middleman; and Akpofure Emmanuel, 45. All three are residents of Ughelli North and Ughelli South local councils of Delta State. Recovered during the operation were one pump-action gun and N280,000, said to be part payment for the illegal arms transaction.