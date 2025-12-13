RCCG TELP distributes foodstuffs, clothes to 500 Abuja residents

About 500 residents of the Lugbe area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) smiled home Saturday as The Everlasting Light Zone (TELP) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), gave out foodstuff, clothes and gifts during its annual Tabitha event.

The event is designed to share various items, including rice, yams, beans, spaghetti, clothes, shoes, kitchen utensils, and other donations from church members.

Besides, there was a robust medical outreach at the event where participants were able to check their blood pressure and get tested for various ailments. Medication was also provided to those in need.

Coordinator of the Welfare Department in the church, Mrs Nkiru Omelu, stated that the annual Tabitha event aims to positively impact the lives of residents in Abuja and convey the message that Jesus Christ loves them.

Mrs Omelu referred to the story of Tabitha (or Dorcas) in Acts 9:36-43, where she is raised from the dead by Peter. This story, according to her, explains how faith in Christ leads to good works, such as charitable giving and making clothes for the less fortunate, thereby demonstrating God’s power through believers.

“Christmas is a season of giving, and in the Everlasting Light Zone, our annual Tabitha program is our way of thanking God and giving back to society as part of our social responsibility, which the national leadership of RCCG encourages.” Addressing the large crowd, Dr. Mrs. Justina Okoror, the wife of the Zonal Pastor, spoke on the essence of the program.

She referred to Acts 10:38, which states, “How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and power, and how he went around doing good and healing all who were under the power of the devil, because God was with him.”

Dr. Okoror urged participants to put their trust in God, emphasising that the RCCG is committed to sharing God’s love with all, both physically and spiritually.

She also encouraged the crowd to emulate Christ in their daily lives. Despite the challenging economic situation many face, she reassured them that there is a God who is abundantly capable of providing for those who place their trust in Him.

While inviting them to give their lives to Jesus, Pastor Okoror urged the attendees to love their neighbours and promote peace wherever they go. The event celebrated 34 new converts who publicly declared their faith in Jesus, included a special prayer for the new converts, and featured praises, worship, and a health talk