Adeboye optimistic things will get better in Nigeria

•Admonishes Leaders To Lead By Example

The General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Adejare Adeboye has assured Nigerians that things will be better, although he called on leaders to be decisive in building Nigeria on righteousness with a view to lifting up the nation and bringing it out of the woods.

Adeboye gave the admonition on Friday at the monthly thanksgiving service at the RCCG headquarters, The Throne of Grace, Ebute Metta.

Adeboye said to build a righteous nation, it becomes imperative for leaders to lead by example for those they are ruling to follow suit.

He also called on Nigerians to build their homes on righteousness as he admonished those that are marrying to ensure they build their marriages on righteousness.

He said God rewards righteousness as He rewarded those Egyptian nurses who refused to kill the male children of Israelites as commanded by Pharaoh.

The Special Assistant to the General Overseer, Administration who doubles as the Pastor in charge of Region 1, Dele Balogun, who represented Adeboye, admonished Nigerians to be optimistic and put their trust in God, assuring that tomorrow of Nigerians will be all right.

“I believe that the people of Nigeria will still fly again. However, we need to turn away from our evil ways and embrace Godly ways, so that God can shower His mercies on us.

“Our leaders should also give us good examples to follow. Our leaders in building a righteous nation should show us the model of righteousness for it is easier for the citizens to copy what they see than to copy what they don’t see.”

He reminded leaders that the only person who can build perfectly is God, adding that anyone trying to build home, business, nation without the involvement of the master builder is only labouring in futility.

He underscored the importance of leaders humbling themselves before the master builder.