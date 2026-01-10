Refrain from calling me Awujale, Abimbola Onabanjo tells supporters

Omooba Abimbola Onabanjo of the Fusengbuwa Royal House, has appealed to his supporters, and well-wishers to refrain from calling him the Awujale of Ijebuland.

Onabanjo, one of the contestants for the throne made the appeal on Saturday through a press release, emphasising that the process for the selection of the Awujale is a sacred and time-honoured tradition, governed strictly by established customs.

“I, Omooba Abimbola Onabanjo of the Fusengbuwa Royal House, sincerely appreciate the outpouring of goodwill, prayers, and expressions of support received from friends, associates, and well-wishers across various platforms in recent days. I feel the love overwhelmingly and remain deeply grateful for it all,” he said.

The 45-year-old Ijebu prince thanked supporters for backing his potential ascension to the position of the Awujale of Ijebuland while urging restraint to honor sacred selection traditions.

“I am truly honoured by the love and confidence shown by you all and feel profoundly humbled. However, I respectfully emphasise that the process for the selection of the Awujale of Ijebuland is a sacred and time-honoured tradition, governed strictly by established customs,” Onabanjo said.

“As the saying goes, ‘ilufẹ́mil’óyè’ it is the town that bestows the crown and I feel the love from my people, which is why, in the interest of preserving the sanctity, dignity, and integrity of Ijebu tradition, I, Omooba Abimbola Onabanjo, humbly appeal to supporters, well-wishers, and members of the public to kindly refrain from referring to me as the Awujale or circulating materials that suggest a conclusion has already been reached.”

He said he remains committed to upholding the values, unity, and heritage of Ijebuland and as such, Onabanjo respectfully urges all concerned to allow the rightful processes to take their course.

Speaking further, he said: “I am sincerely grateful for the continued goodwill and assure everyone of my utmost respect for tradition, peace, and harmony within Ijebuland.”

The throne of Awujale is currently vacant, following the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona on July 13, 2025 at the age of 91, with Onabanjo, a grandson of former Ogun State Governor, Olabisi Onabanjo, gaining traction as a businessman and philanthropist amid online campaigns.