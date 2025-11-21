Reps minority caucus calls on FG to rescue abducted Kebbi schoolgirls

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the recent attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, which resulted in the abduction of approximately 25 students and the killing of the school’s Vice Principal.

The statement, jointly issued by Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, Minority Whip Ali Isa, and members Aliyu Madaki and George Ozodinobi on Friday, described the incident as “extremely sad and heartbreaking”, noting that the abducted students, eager to pursue education, were targeted by “groups of social misfits, vicious renegades, and irascible outlaws”.

The caucus expressed concern that the attack is reminiscent of the June 17, 2021, abduction of around 80 students and the killing of five teachers at the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, also in Kebbi State.

“Given the severity of this latest banditry attack on the psychology, health, social, and security situation of the abducted schoolgirls, their families, fellow students, teachers, and the entire education sector in Kebbi State, the Caucus calls on the Federal Government and the State Government to take decisive action towards their immediate release,” the statement said.

The lawmakers urged the Nigerian Armed Forces and other relevant security agencies to collaborate effectively to rescue the girls safely and ensure that the armed bandits are apprehended and prosecuted.

The statement also expressed concern over rising insecurity across the country, citing violent attacks in Eruku, Kwara State, as well as ongoing incidents in Zamfara, Kogi, Kano, Benue, and Plateau States.

The caucus said it would pursue legislative measures, as necessary, to address the security challenges.

In a separate statement, the caucus mourned the passing of veteran journalist Dan Agbese, describing him as a media colossus and a quintessential professional.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sense of loss that the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives expresses our heartfelt condolences to the Agbese family, the government and people of Benue State, and the members of the Fourth Estate on the passing of Mr Dan Agbese,” the statement said.

It noted Agbese’s contributions to journalism and media entrepreneurship, highlighting his work at the New Nigerian, Nigerian Standard, and Newswatch as editor, co-founder, and editor-in-chief, where he positively influenced the careers of many Nigerian journalists.

President Bola Tinubu also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Agbese, describing his passing as a painful and monumental loss to Nigeria’s media landscape.

Agbese, a celebrated writer, editor, and respected public commentator, died on Monday in Lagos at 81.

He held the traditional title of Awan’Otun of Agila in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.