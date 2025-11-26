Rivers police debunk false claim of herdsmen attack

The Rivers State Police Command has denied allegations of a Fulani herdsmen attack in the state, describing the claims as “entirely false, misleading, and designed to incite panic among the public.”

According to the police, there have been no incidents or reports of Fulani herdsmen attacks in any part of Rivers State.

The command, on Wednesday, attributed a viral video circulating on social media, which claims herdsmen attacked a community and were repelled by Ijaw youths, to mischief-makers trying to undermine the state’s peace and stability.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media, falsely claiming Fulani herdsmen attacked in Rivers State and were repelled by Ijaw youths.

“The police command wishes to state unequivocally that these claims and reports are entirely false, misleading, and designed to incite panic among the public.

“The command emphasises that there have been no incidents or reports of Fulani herdsmen attacks in any part of Rivers State. This fabricated narrative is a deliberate attempt by mischief makers to undermine the prevailing peace and stability in the state.”

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, however, urged the public to disregard the misinformation and to exercise restraint when sharing unverified content, as such content could spark unnecessary tension or damage the state’s reputation.

She noted that the police are working with other security agencies to maintain peace and order, with robust security measures in place, including patrol teams, surveillance units, and tactical squads.

In other news, tension gripped Kwale, headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday as students of Otagba-Ogbe Girls Secondary School fled their classrooms following fears of an alleged herdsmen attack.

But the police authorities swiftly dismissed it as false and capable of inciting unnecessary chaos.

The panic reportedly began when students sighted two herdsmen entering the school premises from the rear, prompting a stampede as they ran out of their classrooms, triggering widespread alarm across the community.

A community source said the fear was rooted in earlier rumours circulating over the weekend that herdsmen were seen around the school’s surroundings.

“Everyone is on alert. The truth is that there were rumours that some herdsmen were spotted near the school on Saturday,” the source said. “Today, as they were learning, two herdsmen entered the school compound from the back.

“Whether they were looking for their cattle, I don’t know. There had been information that an attack could happen at any moment due to issues between the herdsmen and the host community.”