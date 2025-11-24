Panic in Delta female school over false herdsmen attack

Tension gripped Kwale, headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday as students of Otagba-Ogbe Girls Secondary School fled their classrooms following fears of an alleged herdsmen attack.

But the Police authorities swiftly dismissed it as false and capable of inciting unnecessary chaos.

The panic reportedly began when students sighted two herdsmen entering the school premises from the rear, prompting a stampede as they ran out of their classrooms, triggering widespread alarm across the community.

A community source said the fear was rooted in earlier rumours circulating over the weekend that herdsmen were seen around the school’s surroundings.

“Everyone is on alert. The truth is that there were rumours that some herdsmen were spotted near the school on Saturday,” the source said. “Today, as they were learning, two herdsmen entered the school compound from the back.

“Whether they were looking for their cattle, I don’t know.

There had been information that an attack could happen at any moment due to issues between the herdsmen and the host community.”

The situation quickly escalated as parents trooped to the school to retrieve their children, and online platforms amplified claims of an imminent attack and alleged gunshots — none of which were verified.

But in a swift response, the Delta State Police Command categorically refuted the rumours, describing them as “entirely false and misleading.”

According to the Command, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, immediately ordered a coordinated security response. The Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Kwale Division, SP Udofia Kufre, led a patrol team to the school for on-the-ground verification.

Interviews with the Vice Principal and the security guard on duty confirmed that no attack occurred. Police said the entire disturbance was triggered by misinformation and students’ fear.

As part of precautionary checks, adjoining schools in the Kwale axis were also visited by security operatives, who found them calm, safe, and fully engaged in normal academic activities.

Parents who rushed to the school were urged to remain calm as authorities confirmed that stability had been restored.

CP Abaniwonda issued a stern warning against the spread of unverified information, stressing that such rumours can trigger public anxiety and disrupt academic activities.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to responding swiftly to credible threats and safeguarding all educational institutions across the state.

The commissioner also advised school administrators to strengthen internal communication channels, report suspicious movements promptly, and maintain collaboration with local security outfits to bolster surveillance around school environments.