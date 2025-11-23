Rivers revokes 65,758 sq metres of land for waste disposal project

The Government of Rivers State has revoked rights of occupancy and proposed the acquisition of a parcel of land at Igwuruta for the establishment of a waste disposal and recycling facility, citing overriding public interest.

According to a notice issued by the government, the land, measuring approximately 65,757.74 square metres, is required for the implementation of the REWAMA project, aimed at improving waste management in the state.

The notice, sighted by The Guardian, was said to be published in accordance with Section 28 of the Land Use Act, Cap L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and served as a formal notification to all parties with interests in the land to surrender their rights and interests to the government.

However, in the notice, the government provided a schedule detailing the boundaries and coordinates of the affected land, which is located in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The move is expected to facilitate the development of a waste disposal and recycling facility, enhancing environmental management and public health in the state.