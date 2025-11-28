Rivers TUC issues public warning over impersonation of officials

THE Rivers State Council of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has issued a warning to the public about individuals falsely presenting themselves as council officials.

Addressing journalists at the council secretariat in Port Harcourt yesterday, the State Chairman of the TUC, Samuel Ogan, who emerged alongside other executives of the current State Administrative Council (SAC) on October 30, 2025, said the clarification became necessary following reports that some persons have been paying courtesy visits to institutions and engaging authorities while impersonating the union’s leadership.

Ogan, who described the development as potentially harmful, stressed that only the duly elected officers are authorised to represent the TUC Rivers State Council in any official capacity.

He said: “Sequel to my emergence as the State Chairman of TUC, Rivers State Council, with a full complement of elected State Administrative Council (SAC) members on October 30, 2025, and the subsequent information that some persons are parading themselves as TUC Rivers State officials, paying courtesy visits to institutions and constituted authorities, and carrying out activities in the name of TUC Rivers State Council it has become necessary to address the general public because the situation calls for grave concern as it is misleading.”

Related News

Providing context on the election that produced the current leadership of the TUC in the state, Ogan explained that the entire process was transparent, orderly, and conducted strictly in line with the Congress’s electoral guidelines.

According to him, the timetable and procedures were publicly communicated well ahead of the exercise.

He noted that the State Delegates Conference (SDC) Organising Committee, chaired by Nyeche Wodike, was duly constituted. At the same time, an Electoral Committee from the TUC National Secretariat, led by Anthony Ebaho, was appointed to supervise the election.

Ogan stressed that, as an apex body representing senior staff of reputable companies and government institutions, an organisation committed to unity, fairness, and non-violence, the Congress provided a window for harmonising candidates in positions where more than two aspirants emerged.