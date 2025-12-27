Saint Mulumba’s youths host 2025 Mega Rally in Lagos

No fewer than 300 members of the Youths of St. Mulumba (YSM) from six sub-councils in Lagos Metropolitan Council, Region 3, converged on Navy Town, Lagos, for the YSM Mega Rally 2025, a programme focused on faith formation, fellowship, and youth empowerment.

The rally attracted participants from Lagos Island, Badagry, Satellite, FESTAC Twn, Ojo, and Amuwo Odofin, and featured a Mass, leadership talks, and interactive sessions aimed at strengthening the spiritual and social development of young Catholics.

The Associate Parish Priest of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Navy Town, Rev. Fr. Philip Stanley Apata, said the event reflected the Knights of St. Mulumba’s long tradition of service, particularly to young people and the less-privileged.

He noted that beyond spiritual activities, the Order supported charitable causes such as assisting the needy and settling hospital bills.

He added that the rally, held during the Christmas season, was an opportunity to share joy and blessings with the wider community’

Metro Grand Knight of Lagos Metropolitan Council, Sir Nosa Ehigiator, explained that the Mega Rally was designed to unite YSM members across different sub-councils and encourage interaction beyond their immediate locations.

“This programme was conceived over four years ago. Our goal is to develop and empower the youths spiritually and socially, and to help them build lasting connections across the region,” he said.

Deputy Supreme Knight, Sir Dan Egwu, who oversees the initiative at the national level, said the programme addressed the gap in youth engagement within the Catholic Church after confirmation.

According to him, the rally helped young people to understand church values, build strong character, and discover their potential to contribute meaningfully to their communities. He urged participants to remain focused on Christ and resist negative societal influences.

Representing the Deputy Metro Grand Knight and YSM coordinator, Sir. Dr. Patrick Adebayo Falola described YSM as an integral arm of the Knights of St. Mulumba, catering to Catholic youths aged 12 to 30.

He disclosed that the Region 3 rally was the first of its kind and expressed hope that it would become an annual event.

Participants praised the program for its impact. Ukaegbu Emmanuel from the Satellite Sub-Council said the leadership session was inspiring and helped him understand the responsibilities of young Catholic leaders.

In her remarks, Vice President of the Badagry Sub-Council, Dennis Emmanuella, said the rally met her expectations and was both impactful and well organized.

In his closing remarks, the Coordinating Deputy Grand Knight of Region 3 and chairman of the organizing committee Vincent Iwueze, thanked participants and organizers, describing the rally as a demonstration of unity among the six sub-councils and a platform for nurturing faith, leadership, and service among the youths, he concluded.