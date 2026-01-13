Sanwo-Olu extols Army for sustaining peace, security in Lagos

GOC, 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa (right) presenting a plaque to the Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Toyin Akinmade Ayinde during the event

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army for its unwavering commitment to ensuring peace, safety and security of lives and property across the state.

The governor made the commendation during the Combined 2025 West African Social Activities (WASA) of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army, Nigerian Army Engineers and 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, held at the 9 Brigade Parade Ground, TA Lagbaja Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos.

Represented by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Toyin Akinmade Ayinde, Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to enable them to operate more effectively, particularly under the auspices of Operation MESA.

He described WASA as an enduring cultural legacy dating back to the era of the West African Frontier Force, introduced to promote unity, camaraderie and esprit de corps among troops and their families.

The governor further noted that troops of the 81 Division, like their counterparts nationwide, have been involved in numerous operations, training activities and internal security engagements. He emphasised that WASA provides a well-deserved opportunity for personnel to unwind and celebrate the achievements of the year with their loved ones.

He expressed the Lagos State Government’s appreciation for the fruitful partnership with the Nigerian Army, which has significantly contributed to peace and security in the state, thereby enhancing economic growth and development.

The governor also thanked the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering support for the Armed Forces in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which has enabled the Nigerian Army to discharge its constitutional responsibilities more effectively.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, said WASA remains a cherished tradition in the Nigerian Army, marking the end of the year’s activities.

He commended officers and soldiers of the Division for their dedication and hard work over the past twelve months in accomplishing both collective and individually assigned tasks.

Major General Mijinyawa noted that WASA, as part of the Nigerian Army’s customs and traditions, promotes regimentation and strengthens the bond of unity among personnel and their families.

He congratulated officers and soldiers of the 81 Division on a successful 2025, highlighting the Division’s notable achievements, particularly the effective conduct of all training activities outlined in the Nigerian Army Training Directive for the year. He added that the Division successfully hosted four major Army Headquarters-level activities.

The GOC further disclosed that in December 2025, the Division, acting on directives from Army Headquarters, swiftly and professionally deployed troops to support the Republic of Benin in line with the ECOWAS Protocol, commending the collective efforts of all formations and units under the Division.

He expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for his leadership, guidance and approval of resources for the Division’s operational and training activities.

The event was attended by senior serving and retired military officers, heads of security agencies, captains of industry, traditional and community leaders, as well as other distinguished guests.

The memorable occasion featured the presentation of awards to outstanding soldiers from the host units, exhibitions of Nigerian cultural and traditional cuisines and attire, cultural performances, comedy, a tug-of-war competition, the lowering of the National Flag and the lighting of the bonfire to signify the end of the historic event.