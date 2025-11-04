Senator commissions five-road network, mosque in Sokoto

Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has commissioned a five-road network constructed by Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration in the Mabera area of Sokoto South Local Council.

Speaking at the occasion, the senator commended Governor Aliyu for executing a massive project that directly impacts on the lives of the people.

He noted that road networks play a significant role in the socio-economic development of any society, providing access to markets and facilitating the easy movement of goods and services within communities.

“Time and time again, I have discussed your transformative initiatives with some of my colleagues. Please keep it up,” he said.

The lawmaker also appreciated the fatherly role played by Senator Aliyu Wamakko, noting that his guidance contributed immensely to the successes recorded by the Aliyu-led administration in the state.

Governor Aliyu expressed confidence that the newly constructed roads in Mabera would make the area more accessible, especially to commercial road users who previously avoided it due to its dilapidated condition.

According to him, investing in access roads in Mabera will go a long way in easing the movement of goods and services, thereby improving the economic condition of residents.

“This project is a clear testimony to our administration’s unwavering commitment to improving the economy and infrastructure, making the lives of our people more meaningful,” the governor stated.

“We will continue to deploy the entire machinery of government to support the dreams and aspirations of our people in the overall interest of our dear state.”

He urged the benefiting communities in Mabera to take ownership of the infrastructure by protecting it from any form of vandalism or destruction.

Chairman Sokoto South Local Council, Yau Danda, thanked Aliyu for executing various people-oriented projects in the area.