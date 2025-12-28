Seven killed, four injured in Yobe crash caused by tyre burst

Seven passengers, including two children, were killed while four others sustained injuries in a road accident along the Gombe–Potiskum highway in Yobe State, with the police attributing the crash to a mechanical failure.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 pm on December 26, 2025, around the Badejo–Potiskum axis, when a Sharon bus travelling from Lawanti area of Akko Local Government Area in Gombe State to Maiduguri, Borno State, veered off the road and crashed into the bush.

The spokesperson of the Yobe State Police Command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, said the Potiskum Divisional Police Headquarters received a distress call reporting the accident.

“On December 26, 2025, at about 16:30 p.m., the Potiskum Divisional Police Headquarters received a distress call regarding a fatal motor accident in the Badejo–Potiskum axis,” he said.

Abdulkarim explained that preliminary findings showed the vehicle, driven by Gambo Abbo, suffered a rear tyre burst while in motion.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle, driven by one Gambo Abbo, suffered a rear tyre burst, while in motion,” he said.

He added that the mechanical failure caused the driver to lose control, leading to the vehicle leaving the road and crashing into the bush.

According to him, the driver and four passengers died on the spot, while six others sustained injuries to their heads and limbs.

“The Police Motor Traffic Department (PMTD) promptly mobilised to the scene to evacuate the injured persons to the State Specialist Hospital, Potiskum, for medical attention,” Abdulkarim said.

He added that two of the injured later died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Sadly, two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries while on admission,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and identification by relatives.

Those identified as having died in the crash are Gambo Abbo, 35, the driver; Umalkhairi, 18; Rabiu Abubakar, 28; Fatima Hassan, 28; Amal Abubakar, 3; Adamu Bello, 4; and Zarau Alhaji, 27.

Abdulkarim said efforts were ongoing to reach and formally notify the families of the deceased in Gombe and Borno states.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“The Commissioner of Police extends his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy and full recovery,” he said.

Ado also reiterated the command’s commitment to road safety and cautioned motorists against reckless driving.

He urged drivers to adhere strictly to traffic regulations and ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles, especially critical components such as tyres, brakes and steering systems.

According to him, “strict compliance with these safety measures remains vital in preventing avoidable road accidents and other crashes on highways.”