Shari’a court judge demoted, others dismissed over financial misconduct in Kano

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission has demoted a Shari’a Court Judge, Shamsu Maul’ainaini, after finding him guilty of financial impropriety and misconduct in a matter brought before him.

Maul’ainaini of the Upper Shari’a Court, Durbunde, had earlier been referred to the State Judiciary Public Complaints Committee, where he was found guilty of corruption and was relieved of his job.

A release signed by the spokesperson of the State Judiciary, Baba Jibo Ibrahim, said the embattled judge was demoted to the registrar cadre by one grade level and strongly warned against tampering with case files.

Similarly, the commission frowned at the conduct of a retired Upper Shari’a Court Judge, Munzali Tanko (Rtd.), who conducted judicial proceedings nine days after his retirement.

Describing the act as highly unethical and dishonest, the commission said the retired Judge Tanko had shown a shameful attitude capable of tarnishing the image of the judiciary.

Besides, the commission also apportioned various disciplinary actions against other judicial officers and staff found culpable in acts of misconduct, following resolutions reached at its 86th meeting held recently.

“Following the adoption of recommendations by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC), which investigated petitions and complaints against judicial officers and court staff,bIsa Yuguda Wudilawa, a Principal Registrar attached to the Magistrate Court, Zungeru Complex, was found to have collected money meant for official purposes into his personal account—an act of misconduct and a violation of financial procedure and public service ethics.

“The commission, in line with the recommendation of the committee, demoted him by one grade level from Grade Level 12 to Grade Level 10, in accordance with Section 04305 of the Kano State Civil Service Rules and Regulation 41(d) of the Kano State Judicial Service Regulations 1980.

“Furthermore, Alkali Ibrahim Isah Usman, Presiding Judge of Bebeji Shari’a Court, was found to have proceeded with the execution of judgment before the expiration of the statutory thirty-day right of appeal period. His explanation was found unsatisfactory. He was issued a strong warning, and his promotion was deferred for one year.

“Ibrahim Salim, Clerk of the Upper Shari’a Court, Rijiyar Lemo, was found to have committed forgery, falsification of court records, and demanded bribes from litigants. His actions were found to constitute gross misconduct. The commission approved the recommendation of the JPCC and dismissed him from the service of the Kano State Judiciary.”

The commission commended Alkali Ali Jibrin Danzaki, Presiding Judge of the Upper Shari’a Court, Rijiyar Lemo, for his honesty, integrity, and courage in exposing and reporting the misconduct of his clerk. It described his conduct as exemplary and worthy of emulation and subsequently issued him a commendation letter.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to upholding discipline, transparency, and ethical standards within the judiciary and emphasised that misconduct at any level would not be condoned.