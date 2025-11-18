Social media feud spills into aircraft as VDM, Mr Jollof exchange blows

There was confusion aboard an Abuja-bound aircraft yesterday when social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, widely called Mr Jollof, engaged in a physical fight, leaving passengers in shock.

The altercation, captured in a video now circulating online, began as a heated exchange before escalating into a full-blown scuffle.

The incident occurred on board the Asaba flight of United Nigeria Airlines (UNA).

The duo were immediately deboarded by the management of the airline in compliance with safety standards.

Cabin crew and frightened passengers hurried to intervene as the two men traded blows inside the packed aircraft.

Although details of what triggered the confrontation remained sketchy as of press time, the clash is believed to be a spillover from an ongoing online feud between VDM and Mr Jollof’s wife.

Shortly after the incident, VDM posted a video on his Facebook page claiming he had confronted the comedian during the fracas.

“I don chop Jollof’s father for inside the plane. He bite me, man wey de bite,” he alleged.

He insisted that Mr Jollof bit him during the struggle.

Attempts by The Guardian to speak with both men were unsuccessful, as calls and messages had not been returned as of press time.

Efforts to get clarification from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) were also unsuccessful.

The aviation industry has, in recent years, expressed worry over rising cases of unruly passenger behaviour, with experts warning that such incidents pose serious safety risks and calling for stricter enforcement of penalties.

United Nigeria Airlines, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Chibuike Uloka, confirmed the incident onboard its Asaba flight.

The airline stated that, in full compliance with global aviation safety protocols, its crew responded immediately and professionally to de-escalate the situation.

The statement said: “Both passengers were deboarded without delay to ensure the safety, comfort, and security of all other passengers and crew members. They were subsequently handed over to airport security for further investigation.

“United Nigeria Airlines places the highest priority on safety and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any conduct that threatens the security or well-being of passengers or crew. After all standard procedures were completed, the flight departed safely while the passengers involved in the altercation were still with the authorities.”

The airline reiterated its commitment to providing a safe, respectful, and secure travel experience across its network.