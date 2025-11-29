Sokoto launches awareness campaign against GBV

The Sokoto State Government has launched the 2025 edition of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), reinforcing its commitment to raising awareness and combating violence against women and girls across the state.

The annual campaign, observed worldwide, features a series of daily activities aimed at highlighting the prevalence of GBV and advocating for stronger protections for women.

This year’s commemoration in Sokoto is organised by the Department of Human Rights in partnership with civil society organisations working on human rights and GBV.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting, Special Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Yahaya Sani Rarah, described gender-based violence as a significant threat to the social well-being and safety of residents, particularly those in conflict-prone communities.

He stressed the need for a coordinated movement that demands action, accountability, and widespread awareness across the state.

Rarah outlined planned activities for the campaign, including radio talk shows, awareness walks, women empowerment initiatives, and school visits targeting students in primary and secondary schools.

He, however, reaffirmed the department’s commitment to ensuring social justice for survivors and holding perpetrators accountable.

“The administration of His Excellency, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, is committed to protecting the dignity of women and children. This 16-day campaign will further amplify our efforts to curb gender-based violence and strengthen public awareness across the state,” he said.

Also speaking, Executive Lead, Gender Educators Initiative, Shafa’atu Suleiman, underscored the importance of ethical media reporting in amplifying survivors’ voices and exposing abusive practices.

She revealed that the organisation recently trained over 30 female journalists in the state on ethical GBV reporting, adding that their stories would be published on the organisation’s platform known as RiportAM to enhance coordination, transparency, and accountability in addressing GBV cases in Sokoto State.