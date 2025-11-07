Southern monarchs visit Uzodimma, appoint him coordinator

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma (middle), Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (left after Uzodimma), other Southern monarchs during their visit to the governor at the Government House, Owerri, on Thursday

Members of the Technical Committee of monarchs from the Southern states in the Southwest, Southeast and South-South geopolitical zones under the aegis of the Southern Traditional Rulers Council, led by their chairman and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Thursday, visited the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, at the Government House, Owerri.

They also used the opportunity to appoint Uzodimma as their coordinator.

Handing in the letter of Uzodimma’s appointment, the Ooni of Ife stated that they found the Imo governor to be a dependable leader who had contributed enormously to the welfare and growth of the body of monarchs in the country, hence their choice.

The monarch informed them that they were in Imo State to prepare for their forthcoming general meeting in the state and to solicit the governor’s support.

Attended by the co-chairman of the council, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya; Dein of Agbor / Secretary of the council, Obi Benjamin Ikenchukwu Keagboruzi I; among other monarchs, Ogunwusi said, “Members of the Technical Committee of the Council are in Owerri to consider issues around the Council’s forthcoming general meeting scheduled to take place in Ogun State,” informing that the governor of that state, Dapo Abiodun, had agreed to host them. He also recalled that Uzodimma had hosted the maiden edition of the meeting.

He said, “We appreciate the role Governor Uzodimma has played in ensuring that the monarchs in Nigeria are given their pride of place in the running of the affairs of the country, both politically, culturally and traditionally.”

Oba Ogunwusi stated that after their thorough examination and screening, the governor was deemed suitable to coordinate their affairs.

“After a careful evaluation of such roles, the monarchs have collectively agreed that Governor Uzodimma is the most suitable to coordinate their affairs in the interest of not just the people of Southern Nigeria, but the country as a whole.

“The governor has done so much to advance our cause as leaders of communities in Nigeria and in fostering unity among us,” he said.

Reminding Uzodimma of their general meeting to hold in Ogun State, the monarch disclosed: “Let me use this opportunity to remind the Governor that our next general meeting will be held in Ogun State, and that the Chairman of Southern Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Dapo Abiodun, has agreed to be the host.

“We happily recall that it was Governor Uzodimma who hosted the maiden edition of the assembly in Owerri.”

He continued: “This courtesy call was not just to communicate to the governor about the appointment but to brief him on the forthcoming meeting.

“We recognise the pivotal roles he plays in the current political dispensation in the country, as well as the listening ear he enjoys with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, thus we hand this letter seeking an audience with Mr. President to Governor Uzodimma, our Coordinator.”

Accepting his appointment, Uzodimma said he was humbled by the kind words extended to him, promising not to let them down.

He highlighted the role played by the monarchs in society, promising to forward their letter of request to see President Bola Tinubu.

Uzodimma said, “I am humbled by the accolades from the traditional rulers, and I promise not to disappoint your reasonable expectations.

“Let me reiterate the important role the traditional institution plays in society, and I urge the monarchs, as custodians of the traditional institutions, to brace up to do the same in Nigeria.

“I will not only reach out to my brother, Governor Abiodun, over your forthcoming meeting in Ogun State, but I assure you that your message for Mr. President will be delivered.”