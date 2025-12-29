Sowore slams police as hoodlums attack women protesters in Kwara govt house

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has condemned the attack on women and children who staged a peaceful protest at the Kwara State Government House over rising cases of kidnapping and insecurity in their community.

A viral video circulating on social media shows women protesters being harassed and flogged by suspected hired thugs while officers of the Nigeria Police Force were present at the scene.

The footage indicates that the police officers neither intervened nor offered protection to the protesters during the attack.

Reacting in a post on his official X handle on Monday, Sowore described the incident as “one of the most despicable scenes” he had ever witnessed at a seat of government.

“It is especially disturbing that uniformed Nigeria Police officers stood by and watched as helpless women protesters were beaten, harassed, and humiliated in broad daylight,” he stated.

He also accused the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, of intolerance and high-handedness, alleging that the attack was either sanctioned or tacitly permitted by the state authorities.

“This descent into violence against women and children is unacceptable in any democracy,” Sowore added.

In the video, the women protesters, speaking in Yoruba language, were seen crying and pleading with the government to intervene in the worsening security situation in their community. They lamented repeated kidnappings affecting residents, including children and husbands.

“They have kidnapped every one of us, both young and old. We are paupers; we have no money, and there is absolutely nothing they can get from us. We are begging the public to come to our rescue. Please help us from these kidnappers. They keep abducting our children and husbands,” one of the women cried.

Sowore further called on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately identify and sanction the officers who failed in their constitutional duty to protect lives and property.

“The Nigeria Police Force must immediately identify and sanction the officers who abdicated their duty. The thugs who carried out this assault must be arrested, prosecuted without delay, and brought to justice. Anything short of this will confirm official complicity,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kwara State Government and the Nigeria Police Force have yet to issue an official response to the incident.