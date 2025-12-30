Speed, wrongful overtaking blamed as Anthony Joshua survives auto crash

Atiku, Abiodun mourn victims, pray for Joshua’s recovery

The lack of rapid emergency response due to inadequate rescue equipment was highlighted yesterday when world boxing champion Anthony Joshua narrowly escaped death in an auto crash.

Unfortunately, two of his associates, Latz and Sina, did not survive the accident. Sina was Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, who prepared him for his Jake Paul fight two weeks ago.

The accident occurred at about 11:00 a.m. along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway while Joshua’s party was travelling to Sagamu with three others. According to sources at the scene, Joshua’s Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), with number plate KRD 850 HN, lost a tyre and collided with a stationary truck.

Joshua was seated at the back of the vehicle with one other person, while the driver and another occupant were in the front. Confirming the crash yesterday, the spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, said two white male adults died on the spot and were taken to Livewell Morgue in Sagamu, while Joshua and the driver were rescued by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives attached to his convoy and taken to an undisclosed hospital.

He added that the accident vehicle was towed to the Sagamu Motor Registry Department (MRD) office, noting that the truck could not be removed from the scene immediately.

Reacting to the incident, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, described the accident as deeply unfortunate and painful. He emphasised the need for motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to traffic regulations, especially during the festive season when vehicular movement is usually heavy.

He also urged road safety officers and other security agencies to intensify surveillance and enforcement across the state to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“Our hearts go out to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident, which the State considers a devastating loss. As we mourn collectively, we pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and for the speedy recovery of the injured. May Almighty God grant the families left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attributed the crash to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking, describing both as major traffic violations and leading causes of fatal accidents on Nigerian highways.

In a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide, preliminary reports from the Ogun Sector Command revealed that the accident occurred at about 12:00 noon and was promptly reported to the FRSC. He said operatives arrived at the scene within three minutes, enabling swift rescue operations, evacuation of victims, traffic control and prevention of secondary crashes.

“FRSC’s preliminary findings indicated that the Lexus Jeep was suspected to have been travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit. The vehicle reportedly lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into the stationary truck, which was properly parked by the roadside.

“The primary causes of the crash are excessive speed and wrongful overtaking. These are serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways,” the Corps stated.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, on behalf of the management and staff of the FRSC, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished Anthony Joshua and the injured survivor a speedy recovery.

The FRSC reiterated its warning to motorists to desist from speeding, dangerous overtaking and disregard for traffic regulations, especially on high-speed corridors such as the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway. Motorists were urged to exercise patience, maintain lane discipline and prioritise safety over haste, particularly during the festive travel period.

The Corps assured the public of its continued commitment to safer roads, prompt emergency response and sustained public education aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and fatalities nationwide.

Also, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expressed sympathy with the British-Nigerian boxer following the incident. In a post via his verified X handle on Monday, Atiku said he was deeply saddened by the news and prayed for Joshua’s quick recovery.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the road accident involving @anthonyjoshua today in Makun, Ogun State.

“I stand in full solidarity with him during this difficult moment and pray for his swift and complete recovery.

“Anthony remains a symbol of strength and resilience, and I have no doubt he will come through this with grace,” he wrote.