Stakeholders push for empowerment for young women

Stakeholders have emphasised the urgent need to equip young women with digital skills, citing the growing trend of automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and remote work opportunities in the economy.

This was highlighted during the inaugural SheLevate Tech Digital Empowerment Bootcamp in Lagos, where 60 girls graduated with digital skills.

The graduation and award ceremony, held at the Acedhars Building of the University of Lagos, brought together policymakers, private-sector actors, and development partners. They all called for increased collaboration to address Nigeria’s gender gap in technology and enhance youth employability.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, cautioned that no single institution could solely prepare young Nigerians for the future of work. He stressed the importance of collaboration among government, parents, civic organisations, and international partners to provide young people with a platform to operate on a global scale.

Ogunlende referred to the graduates as “digital queens” and encouraged them to take ownership of their skills and resist social pressures that promote shortcuts to success. He emphasised that there is no shortcut to success and that opportunity only comes to those who are prepared.

Ogunlende also pointed out a persistent disconnect between young citizens and government platforms designed to support them. He cited the state-led REDD Project as an example of an initiative that places digitally trained youth in employment, but many Lagos youths are unaware of such opportunities. According to Ogunlende, 20 out of 25 beneficiaries in the project’s pilot phase have already secured job placements, with plans to expand the programme.

Ogunlende encouraged graduates to apply for the expanded program and emphasised that they are not too young to consider how to impact their communities. He highlighted the power of collaboration and the importance of working together to achieve common goals.

For many participants, the training was a turning point. Among the top ten learners who received laptops and financial support, Sidikat Aramide Lawal expressed how the experience transformed her creative aspirations.

She explained that UI/UX design goes beyond aesthetics; it involves creating solutions that ensure inclusivity. From colour schemes to balance, feedback, and teamwork, the program boosted her confidence. The person she was before is vastly different from the person she is now.

Lawal encouraged girls who feel stuck in discouraging environments to seek opportunities beyond their comfort zones. She emphasised that growth often requires leaving one’s current circumstances.

The organisers of the programme focused on digital literacy, design thinking, and employability, aiming to equip girls with the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital economy. Participants engaged in collaborative projects, received mentorship, and learned how design can foster social inclusion.