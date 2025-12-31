Street begging: Traditional, religious leaders urged to lead Almajiri transformation in Sokoto

The Sokoto Advancement Forum (SAF) has called for strong collaboration with traditional institutions and Islamic clerics to address the persistent problem of street begging in Sokoto State.

The call was made at the General Assembly meeting of the Forum. Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of SAF, Professor Muhammad Ahmad Wali, described the gathering as a critical take-off stage for the Forum, noting that it was convened to chart practical solutions to long-standing social challenges confronting the state.

Wali urged traditional leaders in the state to deploy their influence and authority to mobilise communities for self-help initiatives and grassroots development.

“To our elders and traditional leaders, continue to provide us with wisdom and guidance, and use your traditional authority to mobilise your communities for self-help projects,” he said.

“You should help champion Almajiri transformation programmes within your domains and open doors for us to engage grassroots populations.”

He also appealed to Islamic scholars and clerics to take the lead in addressing street begging and the Almajiri challenge through ethical and value-based teachings.

“To our ulama and Islamic clerics, please help us integrate ethical and moral principles that promote self-worth and discourage street begging,” Wali said.

“Teach Islamic values that encourage dignity of labour, community responsibility and collective action, so we can restore moral values that are fast eroding in our society.”

The SAF chairman further called on civil society organisations and the media to play a watchdog role by evaluating and reporting the Forum’s activities to ensure transparency and public accountability.

He also urged the media to use their platforms to help reshape perceptions about the state by highlighting positive initiatives and developmental efforts that shift its public narratives from stigmatisation to renewed optimism.

Wali reiterated that SAF was established as a non-partisan platform to complement the efforts of the Sokoto State Government in advancing public welfare, social development and societal reorientation.

According to him, the Forum is driven by a commitment to harness the collective expertise of its members to support policies and initiatives that promote good governance, community development and sustainable growth.

During the meeting, the Interim Executive Committee presented key foundational documents of the Forum, including its constitution and bylaws, as well as a draft strategic blueprint outlining its vision, mission and priority areas of intervention.

Members deliberated extensively on the documents, offering inputs aimed at strengthening the organisational framework and ensuring inclusiveness, transparency and operational effectiveness.

At the end of the deliberations, the General Assembly mandated the Interim Caretaker Executive Committee to harmonise members’ contributions, refine the documents and continue to steer the affairs of the Forum until conditions are considered suitable for the election of substantive officers.