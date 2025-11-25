Sununu, Godwin-Clark, Isah, others for NBA-LWDF Conference

Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, Executive Director, Brace Foundation, Dr Soibi Godwin-Clark and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Mohammed Isah, are among dignitaries expected at the NBA-Lawyers with Disabilities Forum Annual Conference scheduled for Asaba, Delta State Capital.

With the theme, ‘Beyond Triumphs: Advancing Inclusion, Impact and Leadership for Persons with Disabilities’, the conference is scheduled for November 25 and 26 in a hybrid format.

Keynote Speaker, Dr Godwin–Clark, will examine the topic: ‘From Policy to Practice: Driving Sustainable Inclusion for Persons with Disabilities in Law and Leadership.’

The event will also feature plenary sessions with prominent Nigerians as panellists. The first session, titled ‘Breaking Barriers: Legal Frameworks, Accessibility and Inclusion for Persons with Disabilities’, would be moderated by A. O. Odum (SAN) of the Seat of Wisdom Chambers.

The panellists include Executive Secretary, National Commission for People with Disabilities (NCPWD), Hon Ayuba Gufwan; Chairman, Abia State Disability Commission, David Anyaele; Managing Partner, Health Ethics and Law Consulting, Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe and the Executive Director, Persons with Disabilities Action Network (PEDANET), Amb. Ubaka Emeka Betram and Researcher, National Judicial Institute (NJI), Ufedo Tom Yakubu.

The second session titled, ‘Leadership Redefined: Empowering Lawyers with Disabilities to Shape Policy and Drive Change’, would be discussed by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cedar Seed Foundation, Mrs Lois Auta; Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Sununu; Akin Akintoye II (SAN), Seni Adio (SAN) as well as the SSA to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Hon Isa. The session would be moderated by Dr Beatrice Shuwa, a lecturer at the Nigerian Law School.

Meanwhile, showcase sessions – ‘A Peep into the Future: Vision for an Inclusive Bar’ and ‘Innovations Beyond Triumph: Stories, Technologies and Pathways Transforming Disability Inclusion would be discussed by Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe (SAN), Olumuyiwa Akinboro (SAN), Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN), Prof Foluke Dada-Lawanson, LawPavilion and Baba Telehealth, will serve as panellists, while Chinelo Audrey Ofoegbunam and Tosan Mene would be moderating the sessions.