Terrorist attack on Kwara church highlights ongoing assaults on Christians – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has stated that the recent attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, highlights a pattern of ongoing assaults on Christian communities in vulnerable areas across the country, which it has consistently raised with government authorities and the international community.

The association noted that although official responses have often dismissed fears of targeted violence, the frequency and intensity of these incidents continue to raise legitimate national and global concern.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh expressed sadness over the violent attack on the church in Kwara, where worshippers were killed and several others abducted during a prayer service.

The church’s livestream camera captured the incident, which has left many shocked worldwide and calling for action from authorities.

Okoh remarked that this assault on peaceful citizens gathered for worship is a heartbreaking reminder of the increasing insecurity faced by Christian communities across the country.

He said, “We stand in solidarity with the families who lost loved ones, with those injured, with the abducted, and with the entire Eruku community in their moment of grief. Their pain is our collective pain, and their trauma is one that no community of faith should ever be forced to endure.”

The CAN President called on the security agencies to move swiftly to rescue the abducted worshippers and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Okoh insisted that a transparent and credible investigation is essential to reveal how this attack happened, identify lapses in security, and restore public confidence, adding that the affected families also require immediate medical, emotional and material support at this very difficult time.

He said, “We appeal to religious, traditional and community leaders to help maintain calm and prevent any form of reprisal. Our collective focus must remain on justice, healing and peace, pursued through lawful and constructive means. We will continue to monitor developments closely and engage with authorities and partners to ensure that the victims of the Eruku attack receive justice and that Christian communities across Nigeria are better protected.”

Okoh emphasised the urgent need for stronger protection of places of worship, especially in areas repeatedly exposed to violent threats, stressing that this tragedy further highlights the importance of a long-term national security strategy capable of confronting terrorism, banditry and other forms of violent extremism in a way that guarantees safety and dignity for all Nigerians, irrespective of their faith.