The Cradle project donates essential baby items to PHC in Ikoyi

A 16-year-old student, Oluwatariiresimi Agbeyangi, has donated essential baby items including diapers and baby wipes to Senator Oluremi Tinubu Primary Healthcare Center in Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area, LCDA, in Lagos State, under her initiative, “The Cradle Project.”

The donation, presented over the weekend, was aimed at supporting newborn babies, young mothers, and vulnerable families undergoing difficult circumstances, particularly during hospital stays.

Agbeyangi, a student of The Hockaday School, Dallas, Texas, described The Cradle Project as a student-led humanitarian initiative committed to supporting new mothers and families in hospitals and care homes across Nigeria.

She explained that the initiative was inspired by her growing awareness of the everyday challenges faced by mothers, especially single mothers, teenage mothers, and women who enter motherhood under difficult or unsafe conditions.

According to her, many families struggle to access basic necessities such as diapers, baby wipes, and other essential baby items, particularly during stressful periods of hospitalization.

“The Cradle Project is rooted in the belief that small acts of kindness can make a meaningful difference. Providing simple essentials may appear minor, but for families in need, it offers real relief, comfort, and reassurance during vulnerable moments.”

She noted that the project focuses on direct donations to hospitals and care homes, ensuring that assistance reaches beneficiaries promptly while maintaining efficiency, transparency, and dignity.

Beyond addressing immediate physical needs, Agbeyangi added that the initiative seeks to restore dignity and provide emotional reassurance to mothers navigating challenging circumstances, while also raising awareness about maternal and child welfare and the role of community-driven support in easing everyday burdens.

To fund the donations, the young changemaker operates a small baking business known as Cradle Crumbs, where she produces and sells homemade baked goods through her school’s bookstore and personal orders. All proceeds from the venture are dedicated to purchasing baby essentials for donation.

In addition to her humanitarian efforts, Agbeyangi remains actively engaged in school life. She is a member of several clubs, including the Wharton Investment Club, Investment Club, HockaStep, and Girls Global Connect, and currently serves on her school’s Activities Board.

The donor extended appreciation to the Chairman of Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area, Bola Oladunjoye for his warm reception, support, and commitment to the welfare of mothers and children within the community.