The Criterion set to host 2025 international conference in Lagos

The Criterion, an Association of Muslim Women in Business and Professions, is set to host its Biennial International Conference tagged “Eko-Akete 2025” from Wednesday, November 12 to Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the Orchid Hotel, Lekki, Lagos. The theme is: “Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Muslim Women Overcoming Economic and Social Challenges.”

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Planning Committee, Hajia Ibironke Siddqah Ogun: “The event aims to inspire, empower, and unite Muslim women across professions to rise above barriers and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

According to the International Ameerah of The Criterion, Hajia Medinat Akanni, “Eko-Akete 2025 will serve as a platform for Muslim women to exchange ideas, strengthen values, and explore practical solutions to economic and social challenges within a faith-based framework.”

The conference will feature thought-provoking lectures by renowned scholars, rural Da’wah programmes, project commissioning, students’ and Alasalatu activities, sports, and interactive sessions among professional Muslim women from across Nigeria and beyond.

The Formal Opening Ceremony holds on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., with an impressive line-up of distinguished guests and speakers, including:

Guest Lecturer: Professor (Mrs.) Olayinka Ramota Karim, Vice Chancellor, Fountain University, Osogbo.

Special Guest of Honour: His Excellency, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State.

Chairman of the Occasion: Ustaz Dhikrullah Olakunle Hassan, Former Chairman, NAHCON.

Special Guests: Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti, Deputy President I, MUSWEN, and Dr. Ridwan Jamiu, Chief Imam, Lekki Central Mosque.

The conference reaffirms The Criterion’s commitment to advancing the spiritual, social, and economic empowerment of Muslim women through professionalism, faith, and community service.