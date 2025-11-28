Three killed as suspected Lakurawa members attack NIS checkpoint in Kebbi

Gunmen suspected to be Lakurawa members have unleashed a terror attack on the Nigeria Immigration checkpoint in Bakin Ruwa, along the Maje border in the Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing three operatives in the process.

The Guardian gathered that the attack was carried out on the midnight of Thursday, leaving the axis in palpable fear and panic as people have been deserting the area.

This medium also learnt that the attack occurred less than a month after a customs officer was killed and official vehicles were burnt in the same Maje border area.

There was no official statement from the concerned authorities as of the time of filing this report, but eyewitnesses said the attack actually happened.

Recall that the Lakurawa group has been linked to several attacks in Kebbi State, targeting security personnel and civilians.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

In other news, in a bold push to tackle rising insecurity, the Nigerian Senate convened the South-West Zonal Security Summit in Lagos on Friday, gathering lawmakers, security officials, traditional rulers, civil society, and religious leaders to explore indigenous solutions, modern technology, and state policing as key strategies.

Chairman of the South-West interactive hearings of the 10th Senate’s Ad-hoc Committee on the National Security Summit, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos East) stressed that security is a shared responsibility.

“While the South-West has not experienced the full scale of terrorism seen elsewhere, the rise in banditry, kidnappings, and violent crimes threatens our communities, farmlands, and highways. Groups such as Lakurawa’s incursions into Kwara and Kogi underline the urgent need for proactive action,” he said.

Abiru urged citizens to remain vigilant and work with security agencies, while calling on the media to promote narratives that foster unity and confidence and to avoid ethnic or religious polarisation.

Representing Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund emphasised the need for a regional security framework, including a unified, technology-driven Amotekun command and active participation of traditional leaders.

“Security is not just about peace—it is about protecting our economy. Disrupted markets, farmlands, and transportation harm livelihoods and growth. Our strategy must be intelligence-driven and community-focused,” he said.

Other lawmakers, including Senators Ibrahim Jimoh (Ondo South) and Gbenga Daniel (Ogun East), urged a combination of civilian and military efforts to effectively address insecurity.

Traditional rulers, including Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo (Alara of Ilara) and Aare Onakankanfo, Iba Gani Adams, called for community policing, modern technology, expanded recruitment, better funding, and youth empowerment programs.