TRACE warns against road obstruction for social, religious events during festive periods

AHEAD of the Yuletide celebrations, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) has warned individuals, event planners, associations, corporate or religious organisations against obstructing roads during and after festive celebrations.

TRACE’s Spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, stated that the warning became imperative following the disregard for other road users by some individuals, community associations, street revellers and religious and social event organisers, which usually lead to unwanted and gruelling gridlock causing untold hardship to road users.

He stressed that both major and inner streets belong to the public and should not in any way be turned into party, meeting or recreation spots under any guise.

“As we are celebrating, we must be sensitive about what we do. Nobody, association, social or religious body has the right to obstruct or block major or inner streets for any social or religious activities.

“It is wrong because it would definitely affect the free movement of vehicular and human traffic, thereby causing untold hardship to motorists, residents, among others,” he said.

Meanwhile, the agency has directed owners of event centres, lounges and clubs, particularly those operating in densely populated areas, such as Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta, Sagamu, Ota, Ifo, Akute, Mowe-Ibafo, Ikenne and other adjoining communities, to ensure proper and sufficient parking arrangements for their customers.

It warned that establishments, whose guests regularly spill onto major roads with indiscriminate parking, would face strict enforcement actions, heavy penalties and possible closure as provided under existing traffic laws.

Akinbiyi added that TRACE is committed to maintaining the free movement of vehicles, people, goods, and services throughout the festive season, which is usually associated with increased traffic and celebrations during the Yuletide and beyond.

He promised that the agency would heighten surveillance, enhance operational visibility and deploy effective traffic management measures to prevent road obstructions, curb illegal parking and eradicate all manners of traffic violations.

Akinbiyi appealed to residents, social, religious and event organisers to act responsibly by securing necessary approvals, putting proper logistics in place and cooperating fully with the TRACE personnel and other relevant agencies to ensure a safe and congestion-free festive period.