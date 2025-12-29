Travel firm advises Nigerians to stay healthy, productive with leisure breaks

The Chief Executive Officer of Roaming Travels, Mrs Mojisola Olagunju, has urged Nigerians to embrace regular leisure breaks as a vital part of maintaining good health and productivity, saying relaxation goes beyond staying indoors.

According to Olagunju, whose Roaming Travels organised a hangout for its clients in Lekki, Lagos, the daycation was designed to combine fun, networking and mental refreshment.

Speaking on the idea behind the tour, the Roaming Travels boss said she had come to realise that many people, especially business owners, employees and freelancers, often work non-stop in pursuit of financial goals, only to gradually succumb to stress-related challenges.

“Sleeping at home is not the only way to relax,” she said. “It is easy to keep working without pause, chasing after goals to earn more, and before you realise it, stress and headaches begin to set in,” she added.

She explained that prioritising self-care had become a personal routine for her, noting that she deliberately schedules at least one day every month to step away from work and immerse herself in fun activities.

She said the Lekki hangout which was covered by Elite Images, was organised to extend this culture of relaxation to her clients and the wider public, stressing that leisure should not be seen as a luxury reserved for expensive international trips.

“So that it won’t be that I am selfish and not carrying you along, I decided that we should all have this fun together,” she said. “As a business owner, employee or even a freelancer, you don’t need to wait until you have enough money for an international trip before you enjoy yourself, ”she stated.

Olagunju emphasised that short trips and experiences within Lagos could be just as refreshing, affordable and impactful, while also supporting local tourism.

“A simple trip within Lagos can make it happen,” she noted, encouraging more people to explore nearby destinations as a way to unwind, reset and improve overall wellbeing