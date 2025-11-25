Troops arrest notorious kidnap suspect in Taraba, intensify search for victims

Troops of the 6th Brigade, Nigerian Army, under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested a notorious kidnap suspect in Wukari Local Council of Taraba State.

In a statement, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Umar Muhammad, said the breakthrough was recorded under Operation Zafin Wuta.

According to the statement, the troops, acting on credible intelligence, apprehended the suspect, Umar Mus Geyi, on November 22, 2025, at Jandei-Kulamu in Wukari.

Geyi, who had long been on the security watchlist, is believed to be a key member of a kidnapping syndicate responsible for several abductions in the area.

The Army also revealed that preliminary investigations linked him to the November 13, 2025 kidnapping of Alhaji Jano, a Fulani resident of the Jandei-Kulala axis, who remains in captivity.

Soldiers reportedly intercepted Geyi during a phone conversation in which he confirmed that the victim was still being held and demanded a N20 million ransom.

The suspect, at the time of filing this report, is currently in military’s custody while efforts are being intensified to determine the victim’s location and secure his release.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Kingsley C. Uwa, has commended the troops for their swift and coordinated response.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and restoring peace across Taraba State, urging the residents to remain vigilant and provide timely and credible information to security agencies.