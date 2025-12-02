Troops arrest three suspected arsonists in Taraba

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have arrested three men accused of carrying out an arson attack in Karim town, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 2 December 2025, according to the Brigade’s Acting Spokesperson, Lt. Umar Muhammad.

The suspects, Bitrus Ishaya and Mamman Ibrahim, both from the Wudumpi area, and Emmanuel Adi from Step 2, were reportedly arrested at the scene shortly after a house belonging to a Wurkun resident was set ablaze.

In a statement, the Army said initial investigations uncovered inconsistencies in the suspects’ claims of affiliation with local security outfits. Bitrus and Mamman, who claimed to be members of the Taraba Marshal, could not provide any form of identification, while Emmanuel Adi, who claimed to be a vigilante, allegedly offered contradictory and suspicious statements.

Security sources suggested the attack may have been a calculated effort to heighten tensions in the area, which has witnessed increased communal unease in recent days. The military added that the quick response by troops prevented the situation from escalating into wider violence.

As of the time of filing this report, the three suspects remain in military custody while authorities work to verify their identities, motives, and any possible links to criminal groups operating under the guise of community security personnel.

The Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, praised the troops for their swift action and reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to sustaining peace in the state. He cautioned individuals or groups against attempts to trigger violence or destabilise communities.

General Uwa also called on residents to remain calm and continue supporting security agencies by reporting any suspicious activities under ongoing efforts of Operation Peace Shield.