Troops arrest two for impersonating COAS in Edo

Troops have arrested two persons for impersonating the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, at Utesi in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Director Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, who disclosed this in a statement, said the arrest was made on December 11, 2025, following intelligence reports.

Onoja said that the suspects are in military custody, undergoing investigation before being handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

The statement gave an update on military operations across all theatres in the past week.

It said troops foiled an oil theft worth over N15 million in the South-South. The breakdown indicates 6,52000 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,510 litres of AGO and 2,015 litres of PMS, while three illegal refining sites were discovered and destroyed.

Onoja said that during the period under review, troops on routine checks at Kadage in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State intercepted two passengers with N9 million on December 3, 2025.

He said findings showed that the money was meant for payment of ransom to secure the release of six of their abducted children, adding that efforts are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

The DMO also said that during the period, troops neutralised several terrorists, arrested 57 others, including informants, criminals and three gunrunners, and rescued 69 kidnapped victims across the country.

“Overall, troops recovered large quantities of various arms, such as automatic weapons, Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG) tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) making materials. Also, caches of live cartridges and assorted ammunition were recovered,” he said.

Onoja quoted the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, as commending the gallant troops for their bravery, professionalism, and swift response in the successful rescue of the remaining students of St Mary School in Papiri, Niger State.

The remaining 130 pupils were rescued over the weekend, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said in a statement on Sunday.

“As it is, the Federal Government can confirm that all the abducted pupils of the Catholic School, Papiri, numbering 230, have been freed. Not a single pupil is left in captivity,” he said.

The CDS said the rescue operation underscored the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to national security and the protection of innocent lives.

“Troops’ sacrifices and dedication to duty are highly appreciated and have justified the confidence the nation reposes in the AFN,” he said.

In light of the emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the DMO urged all Nigerians, businesses, civil society, and partners to support security initiatives for the safety of all.

“This is a time for collective responsibility and solidarity. Every partnership will aid government efforts to protect lives, restore stability, and speed recovery efforts. Together, we can overcome this challenge and reaffirm our commitment to peace, resilience, and progress,” he said.