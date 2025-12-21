Troops, CJTF kill 21 terrorists in Borno

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has deployed additional 300 troops to strengthen security in the North Central region of Nigeria

Troops of the Nigerian Army in collaboration with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have killed no fewer than 21 terrorists from the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.

This is according to security consultant and counter insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, who said troops of Operation Hadin Kai and the CJTF neutralised the terrorists during a fierce gun battle in Sojiri and Kayamla villages along the Damboa–Maiduguri Road.

Quoting sources, Makama said that the encounter which took place on Sunday at about 12:15 a.m, followed credible intelligence indicating that a large number of terrorists had converged along the axis, possibly in preparation for coordinated attacks.

According to the sources, troops immediately mobilised to the area and made contact with the terrorists at about noon on Saturday as they were seen to be advancing in formation.

“Upon sighting the terrorists, estimated to be about 100, troops engaged decisively. While the firefight was ongoing, an additional group of terrorists attempted a surprise attack from the rear, but our troops held their ground and continued the engagement with superior firepower,” the sources said.

The sources said that at least 17 corpses of terrorists were confirmed at the scene, noting that more casualties were suspected as several blood trails were observed leading into surrounding bushes.

“Exploitation of the area is ongoing to uncover additional bodies and to clear the general area of fleeing elements,” he added.

Items recovered from the scene included arms, ammunition and other logistics, while troops maintained pressure on the terrorists to deny them freedom of movement along the strategic route.

He said a tactical withdrawal was conducted to stabilise the situation and allow troops to regroup, particularly in view of the emotional impact of the loss on the men, adding that morale remained high and operations would continue.

The military has reaffirmed the commitment of Operation Hadin Kai, to sustain offensive actions against terrorist elements and prevent any attempt to threaten Maiduguri, Damboa and other communities in the North-East.