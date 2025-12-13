Troops foil ISWAP attack on military base in Borno, destroy logistics

Operation HADIN KAI troops have repelled ISWAP terrorists’ coordinated attack on Forward Operating Base Mairari in Borno, delivering a decisive blow to the group’s operational capability in the area.

This is contained in a statement by the Media Information Officer, OPHK, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, on Saturday.

Uba said the assault, which began late Friday and continued into the early hours of Friday, was thwarted through coordinated ground and air operations.

He said the terrorists attempted to breach the base using two Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs).

According to him, both devices were promptly detected and neutralised by the troops, preventing any penetration of the base.

“CCTV footage and field observations confirmed that several terrorists were killed, while others sustained serious injuries as surviving elements evacuated their dead and wounded.

“Following the failed assault, OPHK troops of Sector 3, supported by the Theatre Command Quick Reaction Group, Nigeria Police Crack Team, and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), conducted a thorough exploitation of the area.

“The operation led to the discovery of multiple terrorist casualties and the seizure of weapons, ammunition, and logistics abandoned during their retreat.

“Recovered items included AK-47 rifles, magazines and ammunition, PKT rounds, hand grenades, motorcycles, communication devices, combat gear, medical supplies, and other materials indicative of sustained terrorist operations,” he said.

Uba said the successful recovery of the terrorists’ equipment and logistics had further degraded their operational capacity and deny them freedom of action in the area.

He said the two neutralised VBIEDs were destroyed by OPHK defensive fire, causing damage to two points along the road.

According to him, there was no breach of the FOB, highlighting the preparedness, vigilance, and resilience of the troops.

Uba said the troops were currently conducting aggressive patrols in the area to prevent further terrorist activity and reassure local communities of the continued security presence.

“Troops remain resolute in their commitment to decisively defeat all terrorist elements and restore lasting peace and stability across the North East.

“The failed attack at Mairari underscores the operational readiness and professionalism of our men and women in uniform.

“Troops of OPHK have continued to prioritise the protection of civilians, the disruption of terrorist networks, and the restoration of peace across the region.”