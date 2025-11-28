Ogun seeks temporary suspension of lead ingot exports

The Ogun State Government has called for an immediate temporary suspension of lead ingot exportation from the state as part of urgent measures to address concerns over alleged lead poisoning in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, made the announcement during an inspection tour in Ogijo following a viral video alleging hazardous contamination in the area.

Oresanya, who was accompanied by experts from the Ministries of Environment and Health, the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), disclosed that seven industries engaged in the recycling of used lead-acid batteries in the community have been shut down.

Reassuring residents of the government’s commitment to their safety, the commissioner stated that a comprehensive health and process audit will be conducted on the affected facilities. This will include testing for lead levels in humans, soil, air, and major water sources within and around the industrial town.

He added that the test results will be made public, while also reviewing the methodology and outcomes of previous assessments cited in media reports.

In other news, Police in Ogun State have debunked a viral video circulating on social media where an individual was seen issuing threats to attack certain communities and tertiary institutions in the state.

The police, however, assured the public that they were taking the threat seriously and were working to apprehend the individual behind the video.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Odutola, who dismissed the video as Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated, said that the command embarked on a forensic analysis through its cybercrime and intelligence unit to uncover the mystery behind the video.

She also dismissed as rumour that the video originated from a terrorist organisation or operational cell, insisting that the purveyors of the fake video, although not yet identified, would soon be detected and brought to book.

The PRO assured residents of the state that the police had not received any credible intelligence of a planned attack in specific communities, schools, or public institutions across the state.

She said, “The Ogun State Police Command wishes to address the concerns arising from the circulation of video clips on social media in which an unidentified individual issued threat against certain communities and tertiary institutions in the state.”

“Following a forensic analysis by our cybercrime and intelligence units, the command hereby states as follows: That the circulating video clips were created using artificial intelligence (AI) by a clandestine individual or group of persons yet to be identified. The content did not originate from any known terrorist organisation or operational cell.”

“The Ogun State Police Command is working with determination and precision to uncover the identity of the individual or network responsible for generating and circulating these misleading video clips.”

“The earliest appearance of the footage was traced to a foreign online source approximately three months ago, after which the content resurfaced in varying forms on different platforms.”

”At present, there is no credible intelligence indicating any planned attack on Ogun State or any of its communities, schools, or public institutions.”

Odutola urged members of the public to remain calm, continue their lawful activities without fear, and avoid spreading unverified materials, while encouraging residents to promptly report any suspicious persons, movements, or activities to the nearest police formation.