Troops neutralise 3 terrorists, recover arms, ammunition in Zamfara

PIC.30. TROOPS OF 121 SPECIAL BATTALION AND 7 DIV. STRIKE GROUP, LISTENING TO THE CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF LT.-GEN. KENNETH MINIMAH DURING HIS VISIT TO BORNO ON THURSDAY (11/6/15). 3080/11/6/2015/CONSTANCE/CH/NAN

The Operation Fasan Yalma troops have recorded another success in Zamfara State, neutralising three terrorists and recovering weapons and communication equipment during a sustained offensive operation.

The operation, carried out on December 17 as part of Operation Forest Sanity IV, saw troops of the 8 Division advance into terrorist hideouts across Gangara, Makawana, Satiru, Baici and Kurkusu villages in Isa Local Government Area.

Military sources disclosed that the troops later moved into Batamna village in Shinkafi Local Government Area, where they encountered the terrorists and engaged them in a gun battle.

“During the encounter, three terrorists were eliminated, while three AK-47 rifles and one Baofeng communication radio were recovered from the scene,” the source added.

“Following the operation, troops maintained a strong presence in the affected areas, conducting follow-up patrols to deny the terrorists freedom of movement and prevent any attempt at regrouping.”

“The military has reaffirmed its resolve to sustain aggressive clearance operations, dismantle terrorist enclaves, and restore lasting peace and security across Zamfara State and neighbouring communities, assuring residents that operations will continue until criminal elements are completely flushed out.”