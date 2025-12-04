Police kill two suspected kidnappers, arrest 12 others in Imo

Two suspected kidnappers have been killed by the operatives of Agwa Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Imo State Police Command.

According to the command’s spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, who briefed newsmen at its headquarters in Owerri, the deceased kidnappers were gunned down as the Agwa Division officers engaged their gang while on routine patrol along Obudi–Mgbala Road on Tuesday.

Okoye disclosed that while other gang members fled with injuries, two pump-action rifles, seven live cartridges, and two Android phones were recovered from the suspects. The officers rescued a yet-to-be-identified female victim, who later died in an undisclosed hospital while receiving treatment.

Okoye said, “The Imo State Police Command has recorded notable successes in its ongoing operations against kidnapping and violent crimes across the State.

“On 02/12/2025 at about 2022hrs, operatives of Agwa Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Agwa, while on patrol along Obudi–Mgbala Road, engaged a gang of kidnappers using a white Keke bus, Reg. No. EHM 542 XL.

“Two of the suspects were neutralised, while others fled with injuries. Recovered items include two pump-action rifles, seven live cartridges, two Android phones, and the body of an unidentified female victim. The recovered items and bodies have been deposited at the mortuary as investigation continues.

“In another development, on the same date at about 1800hrs, operatives of Nekede Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Nekede Division, acting on credible intelligence, raided Umuezeruokam Forest linking Avu Forest.

“The operation led to the arrest of twelve (12) suspects and the recovery of twelve (12) phones, two daggers, one cutlass, assorted hard drugs, one saw blade, and one bunch of arrows. The case has been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police assures residents of sustained efforts to eliminate criminal elements and maintain public safety,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a move that is mounting security concerns as the Christmas and New Year festivities approach, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has issued a stern reminder that the long-standing ban on fireworks remains in full force and will be enforced with zero tolerance.

The directive, contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, signals a renewed clampdown on the use, sale, storage, and public display of all pyrotechnic devices, including popular but notorious items such as knock-outs and bangers.

According to the command, the decision is part of broader measures to forestall crime during the festive period, arguing that fireworks often provide convenient cover for criminal elements to unleash attacks, cause panic, or evade detection.

“Experience shows that criminally minded persons can take advantage of fireworks to unleash terror on law-abiding residents,” Edafe stated, stressing that the ban is not merely seasonal but an essential security protocol.