Troops rescue 14 captives from kidnappers in Orokam Forest

Troops of Sector 1, Joint Task Force South East, Operation UDO KA (OPUK), have rescued 14 kidnapped victims in a rapid, high-impact raid within the Orokam Forest corridor linking Udenu Local Council of Enugu State and Ogbadigbo Local Council of Benue State.



The operation was triggered by actionable intelligence from vigilant community sources. Acting swiftly, the troops, working with local vigilante, mounted a deliberate assault on a suspected kidnap hideout concealed deep in the forest.



He said: “On contact, the criminals unleashed gunfire, prompting a fierce engagement. The joint force’s superior firepower, tactical manoeuvre and relentless advance forced the kidnappers to break contact and flee, abandoning the abductees.

“The rescued victims were seized over the weekend while returning from a burial and were being held in dispersed clusters across the forest.



“Intelligence further indicated that the victims were abducted from two separate communities, Ezimo Agu in Udenu Local Council of Enugu State and Orokam in Ogbadigbo Local Council of Benue State.

“All rescued persons have been formally handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, Udenu Division, for proper profiling and subsequent reunification with their families.”



The Nigerian Army troops, therefore, pledged to maintain aggressive battle space dominance across the theatre of operations general area, reaffirming its unwavering resolve to neutralise all threats and uphold peace and security in the South-East.