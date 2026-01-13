Troops rescue 18 passengers after boat hijacking off Cameroon

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 18 passengers, including two infants, following the hijacking of a passenger boat travelling from Nigeria to Cameroon on January 11, 2026.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters 13 Brigade, Major Yemi Sokoya, told The Guardian in Calabar that the troops acted on a distress call reporting suspected sea pirates operating in two speedboats and a wooden boat. He said the attackers hijacked the passenger boat along Kombo Fishing Port within Cameroonian waterways.

According to him, troops of 13 Brigade Nigerian Army deployed at Ikang responded swiftly and pursued the criminals, leading to an exchange of fire during which one of the pirates’ speedboats capsized.

The pirates abandoned the passengers and fled into the surrounding creeks, while all the victims were rescued unharmed. Commending the troops, the Commander of 13 Brigade, Brigadier General P O Alimikhena, said:

“This successful rescue operation demonstrates the courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment of our men and women to protect lives and ensure the safety of our waterways. We will continue to dominate our operational environment and safeguard our citizens against all criminal elements.”

He urged members of the public to provide useful information to assist security forces in combating criminal activities across Cross River State, stressing that community cooperation is essential to maintaining security.