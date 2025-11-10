Troops rescue 86, arrest 29 logistics suppliers

Troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion under Sector 2 of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have rescued 86 kidnapped victims, consisting of men, women, and children, and arrested 29 logistics suppliers to terrorists in Borno State.

The troops also destroyed 11 insurgent camps during the operation.

Spokesman for the Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, said in a statement that the operation followed an encounter with Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters at Dutse Kura on November 9.

The troops had received information that terrorists were abducting civilians and vehicles along the Buratai–Kamuya Road.

He said the troops repelled the attack, pursued the terrorists towards Mangari, and engaged them in a follow-up encounter near one of their camps, forcing the fighters to flee.

Uba said items recovered during the operation included one AK-47 rifle, five magazines containing 73 rounds, four PKT ammunition belts, five civilian vehicles, five motorcycles, eight bicycles, and two logistics tricycles.

He added that items recovered from the logistics suppliers included two pickup vans and a tricycle loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), about 1,000 litres of petrol in jerrycans, four gallons of engine oil, two new gun truck tyres, a large cache of medical consumables, and significant quantities of food items and provisions.

“All operations were conducted successfully with no casualties on the part of our troops. The Military High Command commended the gallantry and professionalism of the troops and charged Operation Hadin Kai to sustain operations to deny terrorists freedom of action across the North East,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, has clarified a viral social media video suggesting that a Nigerian Army officer participated in electoral activities.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, said the incident occurred on November 8 at Ukwu Oji Umubele, Awka Ward 5, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He explained that at about 8:20 pm, an officer of the 302 Artillery Regiment received a distress call from NYSC officials indicating that corps members and other INEC staff were being held hostage by suspected political thugs following the unexplained disappearance of the collation officer.

Ayeni said two officers and twelve soldiers were immediately deployed to the scene in line with the Army’s constitutional responsibility to assist civil authorities and protect citizens.

“Upon arrival, the troops met a highly charged atmosphere involving several political stakeholders, including the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, who questioned the presence of military personnel,” he said.

He added that, despite provocation, the troops remained professional and successfully rescued the corps members and INEC officials before escorting them to the INEC office, where collation continued peacefully.

Ayeni said the circulating video was misleading and did not reflect the full context of the Army’s intervention, which he described as a humanitarian and security response aimed at protecting lives and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

He said the 82 Division has noted the conduct of some political actors during the incident and will engage the Anambra State Government to ensure mutual understanding and improved cooperation in future operations.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates its commitment to neutrality, professionalism and the protection of democratic institutions. The public is urged to disregard the false narratives and continue to support the efforts of the military and other security agencies in safeguarding peace and order during elections,” Ayeni added.