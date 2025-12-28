Troops rescue abducted victim, recover motorcycles, cattle in Kano

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Faruruwa have rescued a kidnap victim following a successful security operation along the Kano-Katsina border in the early hours of Sunday.

The Nigerian Army Public Relations Officer, 3 Brigade Kano, Maj. Zubair Babatunde, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

He said that the operation followed a credible tip-off received at about 1:00 a.m. on the movement of armed bandits from Daurawa and Kira areas of Katsina State towards the Kano axis.

According to him, the troops, operating from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Yankwada, swiftly mobilised a fighting patrol to the fringe of the Kano/Katsina border to intercept the suspected bandits.

“On arrival at Ungwan Dogo/Ungwan Tudu, the troops made contact with the armed bandits and engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

“The bandits were overpowered and forced to withdraw in disarray towards Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State,” he said.

He said that during the encounter, one kidnap victim, identified as Rabiu Halilu, aged 38, was rescued by the troops.

According to him, Halilu sustained a gunshot wound on his leg during captivity and was promptly evacuated to the JTF Faruruwa Medical Centre, where he is currently receiving treatment.

He said that items recovered during the operation included three motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing bandits, as well as an undisclosed number of cattle believed to have been rustled.

He added that troops remain on high alert and have intensified patrols to prevent further criminal activities in the area and to ensure sustained security along border communities.