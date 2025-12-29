Ogun crash: Atiku sympathises with Anthony Joshua, families of victims

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sorrow over a road accident in Ogun State involving British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, which left two people dead and others injured.

In a post on his verified X account on Tuesday, Atiku said he was “deeply saddened” by news of the incident, which occurred in Makun area of the state, and offered prayers for Joshua’s recovery.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the road accident involving @anthonyjoshua today in Makun, Ogun State. I stand in full solidarity with him during this difficult moment and pray for his swift and complete recovery,” Atiku wrote.

He also extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash. “My heartfelt condolences go to the families and loved ones of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives in the accident. May their souls rest in peace, and may their families find comfort and strength in this time of sorrow,” he added.

The Ogun State Police Command earlier confirmed that two people died in the accident, which also left Joshua and others injured. Police said the injured were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

An eyewitness, Adeniyi Orojo, told The Punch that the crash involved two vehicles, a Lexus and a Pajero. According to him, Joshua was seated behind the driver in the Lexus at the time of the incident.

“Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him,” Orojo said. “There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash.”

Earlier reports by local and international media said the accident occurred along the Ogun–Lagos expressway. Police sources confirmed that Joshua sustained injuries described as minor and said he was “fine”.

Images and videos circulating on social media show a damaged vehicle at the scene, though authorities have not released further details on the cause of the crash.

Joshua, 36, has family roots in Sagamu, Ogun State. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are continuing.

The Guardian reports that Joshua was holidaying in Nigeria his home country, after a multi-million dollar, sixth-round stoppage victory over Jake Paul in their widely publicised Netflix superfight in Miami.

The former two-time heavyweight champion was widely expected to secure an early finish against Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, yet the bout extended into the sixth round before the referee brought it to an end.

Paul was knocked down four times during the fight but remained competitive enough to prolong the contest, which some commentators described as slow-paced. Fans and analysts on social media also questioned the limited volume of punches thrown by both fighters, while criticism was directed at the referee for allowing the contest to continue as long as it did.

Despite the subdued reception, Joshua emerged victorious and used his post-fight remarks to issue a challenge to fellow former world champion Tyson Fury, renewing calls for a long-discussed heavyweight showdown.