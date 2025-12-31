Two dead, others trapped as rice mill machinery collapses in Kebbi

At least two persons have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a section of machinery at a private rice mill in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, with several others injured or still trapped as rescue efforts continue.

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Bashir Usman.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in the state led a visit to the Niagri Rice Production Facility located in the Bulasa area of Birnin Kebbi to assess ongoing rescue and security operations after the early-morning partial collapse of the rice parboiling section of the mill.

He said the Police Commissioner was briefed by officers and emergency responders at the scene and commended the joint efforts of the Police, the State and Federal Fire Services, as well as other relevant agencies that have remained on ground to secure the area and support rescue operations.

“As at the time of the visit, two persons who were earlier evacuated were confirmed dead by medical doctors. One injured victim has been treated and discharged, while four others are still trapped, with rescue efforts ongoing,” the statement said.

The Commissioner assured residents that adequate security had been deployed around the facility and disclosed that a comprehensive investigation would commence immediately after the conclusion of rescue operations.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and urged the public to remain calm as further updates are provided.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Government, through the Deputy Governor, Umar Tafida, confirmed the incident during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the facility on Tuesday evening.

Tafida said the state government expressed deep sympathy to the management and staff of NIA-AGRI Rice Company, noting that the visit was aimed at ascertaining the extent of damage and overseeing the emergency response.

He added that a full investigation would be launched once the rescue phase is concluded and pledged the government’s continued support for the ongoing operation until all affected persons are accounted for.

As of the time of filing this report, a combined team of the State Fire Service and government emergency response workers remained engaged in intensive efforts to locate and rescue workers still trapped under the collapsed structure.